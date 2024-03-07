Privacy Policy





Privacy Policy for CraveWell Cafe App and Website Users





At CraveWell Cafe, we are dedicated to safeguarding your privacy and ensuring the protection of your personal information. This comprehensive Privacy Policy outlines the collection, use, disclosure, and protection of your information when you utilize our mobile application ("App"). By accessing or using the App, you signify your consent to the terms of this Privacy Policy.





1. Information We Collect:





a. Personal Information: We may collect personal information that you voluntarily provide when using our App, such as your name, email address, phone number, and any additional details you choose to share.





b. Usage Information: We gather data on how you interact with our App, including your browsing activities, preferences, settings, and other behavioral patterns.





c. Device Information: We automatically collect information about your device, such as its unique device identifier, IP address, operating system, browser type, and mobile network information.





2. How We Use Your Information:





a. Service Provision: We utilize the information we gather to deliver and enhance our services, tailor your App experience, and communicate with you regarding our products, services, and promotional offerings.





b. Usage Analysis: We analyze usage data to track trends, assess user engagement, and optimize the performance and functionality of the App to better meet your needs.





c. Communication: With your consent, we may use your contact information to send you updates, notifications, newsletters, and marketing materials related to CraveWell Cafe.





3. How We Share Your Information:





a. Third-Party Service Providers: We may share your information with trusted third-party service providers who assist us in operating the App, processing payments, conducting analytics, or performing other essential functions on our behalf.





b. Legal Compliance: We may disclose your information when required by law, legal processes, or governmental requests, or to protect our rights, property, or safety, or those of others.





4. Data Security:





a. Security Measures: We employ robust security measures to safeguard your information against unauthorized access, use, or disclosure. These measures include encryption, access controls, and regular security audits.





b. Data Encryption: Your information is transmitted securely using encryption technologies to prevent interception or unauthorized access during transmission and storage.





5. Your Choices:





a. Opt-Out: You have the option to opt out of receiving promotional communications from us by following the unsubscribe instructions included in such communications or by contacting us directly.





b. Access and Correction: You may request access to, correction, or deletion of your personal information by contacting us at contact@cravewellcafe.com.





6. Children's Privacy:





a. Age Restriction: The App is not intended for use by individuals under the age of 13. We do not knowingly collect personal information from children under 13 without parental consent.





7. Changes to this Privacy Policy:





a. Updates: We reserve the right to update or modify this Privacy Policy at any time. Any changes will be effective immediately upon posting the revised Privacy Policy on the App, with notification of material changes provided to you.





8. Contact Us:





If you have any questions, concerns, or requests regarding this Privacy Policy or our privacy practices, please contact us at contact@cravewellcafe.com.





By continuing to use the CraveWell Cafe App, you acknowledge that you have reviewed, understood, and agreed to this Privacy Policy. Your trust in CraveWell Cafe is paramount, and we are committed to protecting your privacy and ensuring the security of your information.