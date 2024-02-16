CraveWell Cafe - Wynnewood Wynnewood
Cold Press Juice
Cold Press Juice
- Rainbow Greens$9.00
Baby Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Lime.
- Chard Knock Life$9.00Out of stock
Rainbow Chard, Baby Spinach, Ginger, Pear.
- Apple Bottom Greens$9.00
Green Apple, Kale, Basil, Lemon.
- Tropical Roots$9.00
Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric, Carrot.
- Lemonade$9.00
Filtered Water, Lemon, Agave.
- Hella Berry$9.00
Coconut Milk, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple.
- Blood Orange Bliss$9.00
Valencia Orange, Blood Orange.
- Strawberry Fields$9.00
Wellness Shots
- Feel Mo' Better$4.00
Pineapple Juice, Ginger Juice, Lemon Juice, Apple Cider Vinegar, Cayenne Pepper.
- Hawaiian Healer$4.00
Pineapple Juice, Turmeric Juice, Lemon Juice, Honey, Black Pepper.
- Belly Boost$4.00Out of stock
Pomegranate Juice, Elderberry Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Beet Juice, Inulin Powder, Vegan Probiotics (Bacillus Coagulans GBI-30 6086®).
- Pep in Ya' Step$4.00
Pineapple Juice, Cilantro Juice, Lime Juice, Wheatgrass, Jalapeño Juice, Ashwagandha Powder.
- Glow Up$4.00
Grapefruit Juice, Apple Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger Juice, Mint Juice, Grass Fed Collagen Peptides.
Glow Up
Grapefruit Juice, Apple Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger Juice, Mint Juice, Grass Fed Collagen Peptides.
Lemonade/Juices
LemonCrave
Juices
- Antioxidant$9.00
Blueberries, Beets, Celery, Cucumber, Lemon
- Citrus Berry$9.00
Blueberries, Pineapples, Oranges
- Citrus Spice$9.00
Spicy! Lemon, Ginger, Orange, Turmeric, Cayenne, Agave
- Green Extreme$9.00
Ginger, Lime, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery
- Sour Apple$9.00
Spinach, Lemon, Lime, Apple, Pineapple
- Strawberry MoJo$9.00
Strawberries, Pineapple, Basil, Lime, Cucumber
- Sweet Leaf$9.00
Spinach, Apple, Pineapple
- Sweetox$9.00
Blueberries, Beets, Pineapple, Apple
Smoothies
- Banana Bliss$9.00+
Oat Milk, Bananas, Vanilla, Almond Butter, Honey, Granola
- Blueberry Lime$9.00+
Coconut Water, Lime Juice, Ginger, Apple Juice, Blueberries, Basil
- Chocolate Strawberry Smoothie$9.00+
Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Maple Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Vanilla, Cacao
- Create Your Own Smoothie$9.00+
- Cookies and Cream$9.00+
Oat Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Nutella, Chocolate Chips, Vanilla
- DragonFruit Limeade$9.00+
Pineapple, Lime Juice, Dragon Fruit, Agave
- Island Breeze$9.00+
Lime Juice, Ginger, Coconut Water, Mango, Pineapple, Agave, Basil
- Java Buzz$9.00+
Oat Milk, Cold Brew Coffee, Banana, Vanilla, Nutella, Maple Cinnamon
- Lean Green Smoothie$9.00+
Almond Milk, Spinach, Banana, Agave, Almond Butter
- Pina Colada$9.00+
Pineapple Juice, Coconut Water, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Oil
- Very Berry Smoothie$9.00+
Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Agave, Vanilla
Food
Sandwiches/Wraps
- BLTA$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Avocado, Salt & Pepper
- Caprese Sandwich$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spinach, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper
- Caesar Wrap$12.50
Tortilla, Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing
- Cheesy Hummus$12.50
Sourdough Bread, Hummus, Goat Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Spinach, Garlic, Salt & Pepper
- Chicken & The Egg$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Spinach
- CBR (chicken,bacon, ranch)$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Romaine
- Egg Salad Sandwich$12.50
Sourdough Bread, Egg Salad, Red Onion, Goat Cheese
- Garden Wrap$12.50
Tortilla, Avocado, Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Urban Greens, Balsamic Dressing, Salt & Pepper
- Garlic Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Salt & Pepper
- Chicken Melt$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Mayo, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Lemon Juice, Salt & Pepper
- Rise & Shine Wrap$12.50
Tortilla, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Salt & Pepper
- Waldorf Sandwich$12.50
Sourdough Bread, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato
Salads
- Blueberry Fields Salad$12.95
Spinach, Blueberries, Strawberries, Cucumber, Candied Pecans, Red Onion, Goat Cheese
- Caprese Salad$12.95
Urban Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Basil, Red Onion, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper
- Chicken Ceasar Salad$12.95
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton, Caesar Dressing
- Cobb Salad$12.95
Urban Greens, Sliced Egg, Cherry Tomato, Turkey Bacon, Avocado, Red Onion, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese
- Garden Salad$12.95
Urban Greens, Cucumber, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Croutons, Celery
- Apple Pecan Salad$12.95
Urban Greens, Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Apple, Croutons
- The CraveWell Salad$12.95
Urban Greens, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Turkey Bacon, Celery, Croutons
- Waldorf Salad$12.95
Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Cheddar Cheese
Toast
- Avocado Toast$6.00
Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Salt, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Red Pepper Flakes
- Avo Hummus Toast$6.00
Hummus, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Goat Cheese, Salt, Red Pepper Flakes
- Bruschetta Toast$6.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper
- Chicken Salad Toast$6.00
Waldorf Chicken Salad, Red Onion, Avocado
- Cucumber Hummus Toast$6.00
Hummus, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Salt & Pepper, Olive Oil
- Hazelnut Toast$6.00
Nutella, Banana, Strawberry, Shredded Coconut
Smoothie Bowls
- Island Blue Bowl$12.50
Base: Oat Milk, Pineapple, Mango, Honey, Blue Spirulina, Almond Butter, Vanilla Toppings: Granola, Pineapple, Shredded Coconut
- Choco Strawberry BOWL$12.50
Base: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Cacao, Maple Cinnamon Toppings: Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Nutella
- Green Delight Bowl$12.50
Base: Almond Milk, Spinach, Banana, Vanilla, Almond Butter, Honey Toppings: Granola, Candied Pecans, Banana
- Mango Paradise Bowl$12.50
Base: Coconut Water, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Honey, Coconut Oil Toppings: Granola, Mango, Shredded Coconut
- Peanut Butter Bliss Bowl$12.50
Base: Oat Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Maple Cinnamon Toppings: Granola, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter, Banana
- Pink Passion Bowl$12.50
Almond Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Dragon Fruit, Coconut Oil Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Shredded Coconut
- Very Berry Bowl$12.50
Base: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Agave Topping: Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry
Coffee/ Tractor
Hot Coffee
Kids
Kids Menu
- Candy Apple Wrap$6.00
Tortilla, Nutella, Apple, Candied Pecans, Chocolate Chips
- Grilled Cheese(sandwhich)$6.00
Sourdough Bread, Cheddar Cheese, Salt & Pepper
- Peanut Butter Banana Wrap$6.00
Tortilla, Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey, Maple Cinnamon
- Blueberry Blast (smoothie)$6.00
Oat Milk, Blueberries, Banana, Agave
- Strawberry Mango(smoothie)$6.00
Coconut Water, Mango, Strawberry, Honey
- Orange Cream (smoothie)$6.00
Orange Juice, Pineapple, Vanilla, Agave
Create Your Own
CYO
Grab and Go
Catering Menu
Sandwich and Wrap Trays
Catering Salads
- Caesar$40.00+
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Croutons
- Garden$45.00+
Urban Greens, Cucumber, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Celery, Croutons.
- Apple Pecan$45.00+
Urban Greens, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Apple, Croutons.
- Blueberry Fields$45.00+
Spinach, Blueberries, Strawberries, Cucumber, Candied Pecans, Red Onion, Goat Cheese.