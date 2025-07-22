CraveWell Cafe Westside Village
Summer Specials
Seasonal Specials
Golden Glow Smoothie
Oat Milk, Banana, Mango, Turmeric, Honey, Maple Cinnamon$9.00
Sunset Smoothie Bowl
Coconut Water, Mango, Pineapple, Lime Juice, Basil. Topped with Granola, Strawberries, Mango, Shredded Coconut, and Honey$12.50
Pesto Egg Toast
Pesto, Urban Greens, Tomatoes, Egg, Parmesan on Sourdough Bread$7.00
Tropical Chicken Sandwich
Ciabatta Bread, Avocado, Chicken, Pineapple, Onion, Lime, Garlic$12.50
Lemon Crave
A refreshing citrus base of lemon, agave, and water, ready to be customized with your choice of two fruits.$7.35
Smoothies
Banana Bliss
Oat Milk, Bananas, Vanilla, Almond Butter, Honey, Granola$9.00
Blueberry Lime
Coconut Water, Lime Juice, Ginger, Apple Juice, Blueberries, Basil$9.00
Chocolate Strawberry Smoothie
Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Maple Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Vanilla, Cacao$9.00
Cookies and Cream
Oat Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Nutella, Chocolate Chips, Vanilla$9.00
Lean Green Smoothie
Almond Milk, Spinach, Banana, Agave, Almond Butter$9.00
Dragon Fruit Limeade
Pineapple, Lime Juice, Dragon Fruit, Agave$9.00
Island Breeze
Lime Juice, Ginger, Coconut Water, Mango, Pineapple, Agave, Basil$9.00
Very Berry Smoothie
Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Agave, Vanilla$9.00
Java Buzz
Oat Milk, Cold Brew Coffee, Banana, Vanilla, Nutella, Maple Cinnamon$9.00
Pina Colada
Pineapple Juice, Coconut Water, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Oil$9.00
Create Your Own Smoothie$9.00
Smoothie Bowls
Choco Strawberry BOWL
Base: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Cacao, Maple Cinnamon Toppings: Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Nutella$12.50
Green Delight Bowl
Base: Almond Milk, Spinach, Banana, Vanilla, Almond Butter, Honey Toppings: Granola, Candied Pecans, Banana$12.50
Island Blue Bowl
Base: Oat Milk, Pineapple, Mango, Honey, Blue Spirulina, Almond Butter, Vanilla Toppings: Granola, Pineapple, Shredded Coconut$12.50
Mango Paradise Bowl
Base: Coconut Water, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Honey, Coconut Oil Toppings: Granola, Mango, Shredded Coconut$12.50
Peanut Butter Bliss Bowl
Base: Oat Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Maple Cinnamon Toppings: Granola, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter, Banana$12.50
Pink Passion Bowl
Base: Almond Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Dragon Fruit, Coconut Oil Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Shredded Coconut$12.50
Very Berry Bowl
Base: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Agave Toppings: Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry$12.50
Create Your Own Smoothie Bowl$12.50OUT OF STOCK
Organic Cleanses
Cleanses
CraveWell Cleanse
Includes 1 of each: Rainbow Greens Tropical Roots Apple Bottom Greens Strawberry Fields Lemonade Hella Berry$42.95
Cleanse Til Dinner
Includes 1 of each of the following: Apple Bottom Greens Strawberry Fields Tropical Roots Rainbow Greens$29.95
Build Your Own Cleanse
Choose 6 Juices to Build Your Own Cleanse$42.95
Buy 4 Get 1 Free Wellness Shots$19.80
Juices
Antioxidant
Blueberries, Beets, Celery, Cucumber, Lemon$9.00
Citrus Berry
Blueberries, Pineapples, Oranges$9.00
Citrus Spice
Spicy! Lemon, Ginger, Orange, Turmeric, Cayenne, Agave$9.00
Green Extreme
Ginger, Lime, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery$9.00
Sour Apple
Spinach, Lemon, Lime, Apple, Pineapple$9.00
Strawberry MoJo
Strawberries, Pineapple, Basil, Lime, Cucumber$9.00
Sweet Leaf
Spinach, Apple, Pineapple$9.00
Sweetox
Blueberries, Beets, Pineapple, Apple$9.00
LemonCrave
Start with the Basics: Freshly Squeezed Lemons and Agave. Then add 1 or 2 of your Favorite Fresh Fruits or Veggies to make the Perfect Combo!$6.95
Create Your Own Juice$9.00
Food
Sandwiches/Wraps
BLTA
Ciabatta Bread, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Avocado, Salt & Pepper$12.50
Caprese Sandwich
Ciabatta Bread, Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spinach, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper$12.50
Caesar Wrap
Tortilla, Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing (Served Cold)$12.50
Cheesy Hummus
Sourdough Bread, Hummus, Goat Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Spinach, Garlic, Salt & Pepper$12.50
Chicken & The Egg
Ciabatta Bread, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Spinach$12.50
CBR (chicken,bacon, ranch)
Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Romaine$12.50
Egg Salad Sandwich
Sourdough Bread, Egg Salad, Red Onion, Goat Cheese$12.50
Garden Wrap
Tortilla, Avocado, Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Urban Greens, Balsamic Dressing, Salt & Pepper$12.50
Garlic Chicken Sandwich
Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Salt & Pepper$12.50
Chicken Melt
Ciabatta Bread, Mayo, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Lemon Juice, Salt & Pepper$12.50
Rise & Shine Wrap
Tortilla, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Salt & Pepper$12.50
Waldorf Sandwich (Contains Nuts)
Sourdough Bread, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato (Contains Nuts)$12.50
Salads
Apple Pecan Salad
Urban Greens, Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Apple, Croutons$12.95
Blueberry Fields Salad
Spinach, Blueberries, Strawberries, Cucumber, Candied Pecans, Red Onion, Goat Cheese$12.95
Caprese Salad
Urban Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Red Onion, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper$12.95
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton, Caesar Dressing$12.95
Cobb Salad
Urban Greens, Sliced Egg, Cherry Tomato, Turkey Bacon, Avocado, Red Onion, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese$12.95
Garden Salad
Urban Greens, Cucumber, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Croutons, Celery$12.95
The CraveWell Salad
Urban Greens, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Turkey Bacon, Celery, Croutons$12.95
Waldorf Salad (Contains Nuts)
Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Cheddar Cheese$12.95
Toast
Avocado Toast
Avocado, Tomato, Salt, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Red Pepper Flakes$6.00
Avo Hummus Toast
Hummus, Avocado, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Salt, Red Pepper Flakes$7.00
Bruschetta Toast
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper$7.00
Chicken Salad Toast (Contains Nuts)
Waldorf Chicken Salad, Red Onion, Avocado$7.00
Cucumber Hummus Toast
Hummus, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Salt & Pepper, Olive Oil$7.00
Hazelnut Toast
Nutella, Banana, Strawberry, Shredded Coconut$7.00
Toast and Smoothie Combo$14.50
Cold Press Juice
Rainbow Greens
Baby Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley & Lime$9.00
Tropical Roots
Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric & Carrot$9.00
Apple Bottom Greens
Green Apple, Kale, Basil & Lemon$9.00
Lemonade
Filtered Water, Lemon & Agave$9.00
Strawberry Fields
Green Apple, Valencia Orange, Strawberry, Beet, Yellow Ginger, Turmeric, Goji Berry & Cayenne$9.00
Hella Berry
Coconut Milk, Strawberry, Blueberry & Pineapple$9.00
Create Your Own Juice Pack$45.00OUT OF STOCK
Wellness Shots
Feel Mo' Better
Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon, Apple Cider Vinegar & Cayenne$4.95
Hawaiian Healer
Pineapple Juice, Turmeric Juice, Lemon Juice, Honey & Black Pepper$4.95
Glow Up
Grapefruit, Green Apple, Lime, Ginger, Grass Fed Collagen Peptides & Peppermint Oil$4.95
Pep In Ya' Step
Pineapple Juice, Cilantro Juice, Lime Juice, Wheatgrass, Jalapeño Juice & Ashwagandha Powder$4.95
Belly Boost
Pomegranate Juice, Elderberry Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Beet Juice, Inulin Powder & Vegan Probiotics (Bacillus Coagulans GBI-30 6086®)$4.95
Catering Menu
Sandwich and Wrap Trays
Catering Salads
Caesar
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Croutons$40.00
Garden
Urban Greens, Cucumber, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Celery, Croutons.$45.00
Apple Pecan
Urban Greens, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Apple, Croutons.$45.00
Blueberry Fields
Spinach, Blueberries, Strawberries, Cucumber, Candied Pecans, Red Onion, Goat Cheese.$45.00
Smoothie Pack
Tractor Beverages
Pesto Egg Toast
Pesto, Urban Greens, Tomatoes, Egg, Parmesan on Sourdough Bread