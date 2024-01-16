CraveWell Cafe Sandy Springs
Sandwiches/Wraps
- BLTA
Ciabatta Bread, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Avocado, Salt & Pepper$12.50
- Caprese Sandwich
Ciabatta Bread, Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spinach, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper$12.50
- Caesar Wrap
Tortilla, Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing$12.50
- Cheesy Hummus
Sourdough Bread, Hummus, Goat Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Spinach, Garlic, Salt & Pepper$12.50
- Chicken & The Egg
Ciabatta Bread, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Spinach$12.50
- CBR (chicken,bacon, ranch)
Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Romaine$12.50
- Egg Salad Sandwich
Sourdough Bread, Egg Salad, Red Onion, Goat Cheese$12.50
- Garden Wrap
Tortilla, Avocado, Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Urban Greens, Balsamic Dressing, Salt & Pepper$12.50
- Garlic Chicken Sandwich
Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Salt & Pepper$12.50
- Chicken Melt
Ciabatta Bread, Mayo, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Lemon Juice, Salt & Pepper$12.50
- Rise & Shine Wrap
Tortilla, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Salt & Pepper$12.50
- Waldorf Sandwich (Contains Nuts)
Sourdough Bread, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato$12.50
Salads
- Blueberry Fields Salad
Spinach, Blueberries, Strawberries, Cucumber, Candied Pecans, Red Onion, Goat Cheese$12.95
- Caprese Salad
Urban Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Basil, Red Onion, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper$12.95
- Chicken Ceasar Salad
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton, Caesar Dressing$12.95
- Cobb Salad
Urban Greens, Sliced Egg, Cherry Tomato, Turkey Bacon, Avocado, Red Onion, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese$12.95
- Garden Salad
Urban Greens, Cucumber, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Croutons, Celery$12.95
- Apple Pecan Salad
Urban Greens, Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Apple, Croutons$12.95
- The CraveWell Salad
Urban Greens, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Turkey Bacon, Celery, Croutons$12.95
- Waldorf Salad (Contains Nuts)
Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Cheddar Cheese$12.95
Toast
- Avocado Toast
Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Salt, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Red Pepper Flakes$6.00
- Avo Hummus Toast
Hummus, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Goat Cheese, Salt, Red Pepper Flakes$6.00
- Bruschetta Toast
Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper$6.00
- Chicken Salad Toast (Contains Nuts)
Waldorf Chicken Salad, Red Onion, Avocado$6.00
- Cucumber Hummus Toast
Hummus, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Salt & Pepper, Olive Oil$6.00
- Hazelnut Toast
Nutella, Banana, Strawberry, Shredded Coconut$6.00
Overnight Oats
Matcha Chia Pudding
Smoothies
- Banana Bliss
Oat Milk, Bananas, Vanilla, Almond Butter, Honey, Granola$9.00+
- Blueberry Lime
Coconut Water, Lime Juice, Ginger, Apple Juice, Blueberries, Basil$9.00+
- Chocolate Strawberry Smoothie
Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Maple Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Vanilla, Cacao$9.00+
- Create Your Own Smoothie$9.00+
- Cookies and Cream
Oat Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Nutella, Chocolate Chips, Vanilla$9.00+
- DragonFruit Limeade
Pineapple, Lime Juice, Dragon Fruit, Agave$9.00+
- Island Breeze
Lime Juice, Ginger, Coconut Water, Mango, Pineapple, Agave, Basil$9.00+
- Java Buzz
Oat Milk, Cold Brew Coffee, Banana, Vanilla, Nutella, Maple Cinnamon$9.00+
- Lean Green Smoothie
Almond Milk, Spinach, Banana, Agave, Almond Butter$9.00+
- Pina Colada
Pineapple Juice, Coconut Water, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Oil$9.00+
- Very Berry Smoothie
Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Agave, Vanilla$9.00+
Smoothie Bowls
- Island Blue Bowl
Base: Oat Milk, Pineapple, Mango, Honey, Blue Spirulina, Almond Butter, Vanilla Toppings: Granola, Pineapple, Shredded Coconut$12.50
- Choco Strawberry BOWL
Base: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Cacao, Maple Cinnamon Toppings: Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Nutella$12.50
- Green Delight Bowl
Base: Almond Milk, Spinach, Banana, Vanilla, Almond Butter, Honey Toppings: Granola, Candied Pecans, Banana$12.50
- Mango Paradise Bowl
Base: Coconut Water, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Honey, Coconut Oil Toppings: Granola, Mango, Shredded Coconut$12.50
- Peanut Butter Bliss Bowl
Base: Oat Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Maple Cinnamon Toppings: Granola, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter, Banana$12.50
- Pink Passion Bowl
Almond Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Dragon Fruit, Coconut Oil Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Shredded Coconut$12.50
- Very Berry Bowl
Base: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Agave Topping: Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry$12.50
Lemonade/Juices
LemonCrave
Juices
- Antioxidant
Blueberries, Beets, Celery, Cucumber, Lemon$9.00
- Citrus Berry
Blueberries, Pineapples, Oranges$9.00
- Citrus Spice
Spicy! Lemon, Ginger, Orange, Turmeric, Cayenne, Agave$9.00
- Green Extreme
Ginger, Lime, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery$9.00
- Sour Apple
Spinach, Lemon, Lime, Apple, Pineapple$9.00
- Strawberry MoJo
Strawberries, Pineapple, Basil, Lime, Cucumber$9.00
- Sweet Leaf
Spinach, Apple, Pineapple$9.00
- Sweetox
Blueberries, Beets, Pineapple, Apple$9.00
14oz Juices (Monday Promo)
- Antioxidant$9.00
- Citrus Berry$9.00
- Citrus Spice$9.00
- Green Extreme$9.00
- Sour Apple$9.00
- Strawberry Mojo$9.00
- Sweet Leaf$9.00
- Sweetox$9.00
Wellness Shots
- Feel Mo' Better
Pineapple Juice, Ginger Juice, Lemon Juice, Apple Cider Vinegar, Cayenne Pepper.$4.00
- Hawaiian Healer
Pineapple Juice, Turmeric Juice, Lemon Juice, Honey, Black Pepper.$4.00
- Belly Boost
Pomegranate Juice, Elderberry Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Beet Juice, Inulin Powder, Vegan Probiotics (Bacillus Coagulans GBI-30 6086®).$4.00
- Pep in Ya' Step
Pineapple Juice, Cilantro Juice, Lime Juice, Wheatgrass, Jalapeño Juice, Ashwagandha Powder.$4.00
- Glow Up
Grapefruit Juice, Apple Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger Juice, Mint Juice, Grass Fed Collagen Peptides.$4.00
Coffee/ Tractor
Catering Menu
Sandwich and Wrap Trays
Catering Salads
- Caesar
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Croutons$40.00+
- Garden
Urban Greens, Cucumber, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Celery, Croutons.$45.00+
- Apple Pecan
Urban Greens, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Apple, Croutons.$45.00+
- Blueberry Fields
Spinach, Blueberries, Strawberries, Cucumber, Candied Pecans, Red Onion, Goat Cheese.$45.00+
Smoothie Packs (5 Smoothies)
Beverages
Kids
Kids Menu
- Candy Apple Wrap
Tortilla, Nutella, Apple, Candied Pecans, Chocolate Chips$6.00
- Grilled Cheese(sandwhich)
Sourdough Bread, Cheddar Cheese, Salt & Pepper$6.00
- Peanut Butter Banana Wrap
Tortilla, Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey, Maple Cinnamon$6.00
- Blueberry Blast (smoothie)
Oat Milk, Blueberries, Banana, Agave$6.00
- Strawberry Mango(smoothie)
Coconut Water, Mango, Strawberry, Honey$6.00
- Orange Cream (smoothie)
Orange Juice, Pineapple, Vanilla, Agave$6.00