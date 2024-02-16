Start with the Basics: Freshly Squeezed Lemons and Agave. Then add 1 or 2 of your Favorite Fresh Fruits or Veggies to make the Perfect Combo!

LemonCrave Sizes Required* Please select 1 14oz 20oz + $2.50 Lemon Crave Bases Required* Please select 1 to 2 Lemon Lime Blueberries Strawberries Apples Pineapple Orange Basil Spinach Cucumber Ginger Carrots Lemon Crave Enhancements Please select up to 5 Extra Agave + $0.50 Maple Cinnamon + $0.50 Turmeric + $0.50 Cayenne + $0.50 Sea Salt Blue Spirulina + $0.50 Pitaya + $0.50 Butterfly Pea Powder + $0.50 Allergy Tree Nut Allergy Gluten Allergy Dairy Allergy Peanut Allergy Egg Allergy Wheat Allergy Soybean Allergy Saesame Allergy