CraveWell Cafe Sandy Springs
Cold Press Juice
Cold Press Juice
- Rainbow Greens$9.00
Baby Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Lime.
- Chard Knock Life$9.00
Rainbow Chard, Baby Spinach, Ginger, Pear.
- Apple Bottom Greens$9.00
Green Apple, Kale, Basil, Lemon.
- Tropical Roots$9.00
Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric, Carrot.
- Lemonade$9.00
Filtered Water, Lemon, Agave.
- Hella Berry$9.00
Coconut Milk, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple.
- Blood Orange Bliss$9.00
Valencia Orange, Blood Orange.
- Strawberry Fields$9.00
Wellness Shots
- Feel Mo' Better$4.00
Pineapple Juice, Ginger Juice, Lemon Juice, Apple Cider Vinegar, Cayenne Pepper.
- Hawaiian Healer$4.00
Pineapple Juice, Turmeric Juice, Lemon Juice, Honey, Black Pepper.
- Belly Boost$4.00
Pomegranate Juice, Elderberry Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Beet Juice, Inulin Powder, Vegan Probiotics (Bacillus Coagulans GBI-30 6086®).
- Pep in Ya' Step$4.00
Pineapple Juice, Cilantro Juice, Lime Juice, Wheatgrass, Jalapeño Juice, Ashwagandha Powder.
- Glow Up$4.00
Grapefruit Juice, Apple Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger Juice, Mint Juice, Grass Fed Collagen Peptides.
Lemonade/Juices
LemonCrave
Juices
- Antioxidant$9.00
Blueberries, Beets, Celery, Cucumber, Lemon
- Citrus Berry$9.00
Blueberries, Pineapples, Oranges
- Citrus Spice$9.00
Spicy! Lemon, Ginger, Orange, Turmeric, Cayenne, Agave
- Green Extreme$9.00
Ginger, Lime, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery
- Sour Apple$9.00
Spinach, Lemon, Lime, Apple, Pineapple
- Strawberry MoJo$9.00
Strawberries, Pineapple, Basil, Lime, Cucumber
- Sweet Leaf$9.00
Spinach, Apple, Pineapple
- Sweetox$9.00
Blueberries, Beets, Pineapple, Apple
Smoothies
- Banana Bliss$9.00+
Oat Milk, Bananas, Vanilla, Almond Butter, Honey, Granola
- Blueberry Lime$9.00+
Coconut Water, Lime Juice, Ginger, Apple Juice, Blueberries, Basil
- Chocolate Strawberry Smoothie$9.00+
Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Maple Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Vanilla, Cacao
- Create Your Own Smoothie$9.00+
- Cookies and Cream$9.00+
Oat Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Nutella, Chocolate Chips, Vanilla
- DragonFruit Limeade$9.00+
Pineapple, Lime Juice, Dragon Fruit, Agave
- Island Breeze$9.00+
Lime Juice, Ginger, Coconut Water, Mango, Pineapple, Agave, Basil
- Java Buzz$9.00+
Oat Milk, Cold Brew Coffee, Banana, Vanilla, Nutella, Maple Cinnamon
- Lean Green Smoothie$9.00+
Almond Milk, Spinach, Banana, Agave, Almond Butter
- Pina Colada$9.00+
Pineapple Juice, Coconut Water, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Oil
- Very Berry Smoothie$9.00+
Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Agave, Vanilla
Food
Sandwiches/Wraps
- BLTA$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Avocado, Salt & Pepper
- Caprese Sandwich$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spinach, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper
- Caesar Wrap$12.50
Tortilla, Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing
- Cheesy Hummus$12.50
Sourdough Bread, Hummus, Goat Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Spinach, Garlic, Salt & Pepper
- Chicken & The Egg$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Spinach
- CBR (chicken,bacon, ranch)$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Romaine
- Egg Salad Sandwich$12.50
Sourdough Bread, Egg Salad, Red Onion, Goat Cheese
- Garden Wrap$12.50
Tortilla, Avocado, Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Urban Greens, Balsamic Dressing, Salt & Pepper
- Garlic Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Salt & Pepper
- Chicken Melt$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Mayo, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Lemon Juice, Salt & Pepper
- Rise & Shine Wrap$12.50
Tortilla, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Salt & Pepper
- Waldorf Sandwich$12.50
Sourdough Bread, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato
Salads
- Blueberry Fields Salad$12.95
Spinach, Blueberries, Strawberries, Cucumber, Candied Pecans, Red Onion, Goat Cheese
- Caprese Salad$12.95
Urban Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Basil, Red Onion, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper
- Chicken Ceasar Salad$12.95
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton, Caesar Dressing
- Cobb Salad$12.95
Urban Greens, Sliced Egg, Cherry Tomato, Turkey Bacon, Avocado, Red Onion, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese
- Garden Salad$12.95
Urban Greens, Cucumber, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Croutons, Celery
- Apple Pecan Salad$12.95
Urban Greens, Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Apple, Croutons
- The CraveWell Salad$12.95
Urban Greens, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Turkey Bacon, Celery, Croutons
- Waldorf Salad$12.95
Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Cheddar Cheese
Toast
- Avocado Toast$6.00
Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Salt, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Red Pepper Flakes
- Avo Hummus Toast$6.00
Hummus, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Goat Cheese, Salt, Red Pepper Flakes
- Bruschetta Toast$6.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper
- Chicken Salad Toast$6.00
Waldorf Chicken Salad, Red Onion, Avocado
- Cucumber Hummus Toast$6.00
Hummus, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Salt & Pepper, Olive Oil
- Hazelnut Toast$6.00
Nutella, Banana, Strawberry, Shredded Coconut
Smoothie Bowls
- Island Blue Bowl$12.50
Base: Oat Milk, Pineapple, Mango, Honey, Blue Spirulina, Almond Butter, Vanilla Toppings: Granola, Pineapple, Shredded Coconut
- Choco Strawberry BOWL$12.50
Base: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Cacao, Maple Cinnamon Toppings: Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Nutella
- Green Delight Bowl$12.50
Base: Almond Milk, Spinach, Banana, Vanilla, Almond Butter, Honey Toppings: Granola, Candied Pecans, Banana
- Mango Paradise Bowl$12.50
Base: Coconut Water, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Honey, Coconut Oil Toppings: Granola, Mango, Shredded Coconut
- Peanut Butter Bliss Bowl$12.50
Base: Oat Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Maple Cinnamon Toppings: Granola, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter, Banana
- Pink Passion Bowl$12.50
Almond Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Dragon Fruit, Coconut Oil Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Shredded Coconut
- Very Berry Bowl$12.50
Base: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Agave Topping: Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry
Coffee/ Tractor
Hot Coffee
Kids
Kids Menu
- Candy Apple Wrap$6.00
Tortilla, Nutella, Apple, Candied Pecans, Chocolate Chips
- Grilled Cheese(sandwhich)$6.00
Sourdough Bread, Cheddar Cheese, Salt & Pepper
- Peanut Butter Banana Wrap$6.00
Tortilla, Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey, Maple Cinnamon
- Blueberry Blast (smoothie)$6.00
Oat Milk, Blueberries, Banana, Agave
- Strawberry Mango(smoothie)$6.00
Coconut Water, Mango, Strawberry, Honey
- Orange Cream (smoothie)$6.00
Orange Juice, Pineapple, Vanilla, Agave
Create Your Own
CYO
Grab and Go
Chips
Catering Menu
Sandwich and Wrap Trays
Catering Salads
Caesar
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Croutons