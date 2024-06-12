CraveWell Cafe - Malvern Malvern
Food
Combos
Sandwiches/Wraps
- BLTA
Ciabatta Bread, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Avocado, Salt & Pepper$12.50
- Caprese Sandwich
Ciabatta Bread, Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spinach, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper$12.50
- Caesar Wrap
Tortilla, Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing$12.50
- Cheesy Hummus
Sourdough Bread, Hummus, Goat Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Spinach, Garlic, Salt & Pepper$12.50
- Chicken & The Egg
Ciabatta Bread, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Spinach$12.50
- CBR (chicken,bacon, ranch)
Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Romaine$12.50
- Egg Salad Sandwich
Sourdough Bread, Egg Salad, Red Onion, Goat Cheese$12.50
- Garden Wrap
Tortilla, Avocado, Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Urban Greens, Balsamic Dressing, Salt & Pepper$12.50
- Garlic Chicken Sandwich
Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Salt & Pepper$12.50
- Chicken Melt
Ciabatta Bread, Mayo, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Lemon Juice, Salt & Pepper$12.50
- Rise & Shine Wrap
Tortilla, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Salt & Pepper$12.50
- Waldorf Sandwich (Contains Nuts)
Sourdough Bread, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato$12.50
Salads
- Blueberry Fields Salad
Spinach, Blueberries, Strawberries, Cucumber, Candied Pecans, Red Onion, Goat Cheese$12.95
- Caprese Salad
Urban Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Basil, Red Onion, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper$12.95
- Chicken Ceasar Salad
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton, Caesar Dressing$12.95
- Cobb Salad
Urban Greens, Sliced Egg, Cherry Tomato, Turkey Bacon, Avocado, Red Onion, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese$12.95
- Garden Salad
Urban Greens, Cucumber, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Croutons, Celery$12.95
- Apple Pecan Salad
Urban Greens, Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Apple, Croutons$12.95
- The CraveWell Salad
Urban Greens, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Turkey Bacon, Celery, Croutons$12.95
- Waldorf Salad (Contains Nuts)
Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Cheddar Cheese$12.95