Try Our Seasonal Spring Menu!
CraveWell Cafe Collegeville
Seasonal Menu
Carrot Cake Crunch Bowl
Base: Fresh Pressed Carrot Juice, Coconut Milk, Frozen Banana, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Almond Butter & Maple Syrup Toppings: Granola, Banana, Candied Pecans and Sprinkled Cinnamon$12.50
Tropical Paradise Smoothie
Coconut Milk, Frozen Pineapple, Frozen Mango, Agave & Vanilla$9.00
Berry Happy Toast
Peanut Butter, Sliced Banana, Blueberries, Granola, Honey Drizzle$6.00
Cinnamon Banana Nut Toast
Cinnamon Almond Butter, Sliced Banana, Hemp Seeds and Sprinkled Cinnamon.$6.00
Smoothies
Banana Bliss
Oat Milk, Bananas, Vanilla, Almond Butter, Honey, Granola$9.00
Blueberry Lime
Coconut Water, Lime Juice, Ginger, Apple Juice, Blueberries, Basil$9.00
Chocolate Strawberry Smoothie
Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Maple Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Vanilla, Cacao$9.00
Cookies and Cream
Oat Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Nutella, Chocolate Chips, Vanilla$9.00
Lean Green Smoothie
Almond Milk, Spinach, Banana, Agave, Almond Butter$9.00
Dragon Fruit Limeade
Pineapple, Lime Juice, Dragon Fruit, Agave$9.00
Island Breeze
Lime Juice, Ginger, Coconut Water, Mango, Pineapple, Agave, Basil$9.00
Very Berry Smoothie
Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Agave, Vanilla$9.00
Java Buzz
Oat Milk, Cold Brew Coffee, Banana, Vanilla, Nutella, Maple Cinnamon$9.00
Pina Colada
Pineapple Juice, Coconut Water, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Oil$9.00
Create Your Own Smoothie$9.00
Engage Protein Smoothie
This smoothie is inspired by our local personal training team at Engage Personal Fitness in Collegeville, PA! This smoothie is made with almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter & agave.$9.00
Smoothie Bowls
Choco Strawberry BOWL
Base: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Cacao, Maple Cinnamon Toppings: Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Nutella$12.50
Green Delight Bowl
Base: Almond Milk, Spinach, Banana, Vanilla, Almond Butter, Honey Toppings: Granola, Candied Pecans, Banana$12.50
Island Blue Bowl
Base: Oat Milk, Pineapple, Mango, Honey, Blue Spirulina, Almond Butter, Vanilla Toppings: Granola, Pineapple, Shredded Coconut$12.50
Mango Paradise Bowl
Base: Coconut Water, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Honey, Coconut Oil Toppings: Granola, Mango, Shredded Coconut$12.50
Peanut Butter Bliss Bowl
Base: Oat Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Maple Cinnamon Toppings: Granola, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter, Banana$12.50
Pink Passion Bowl
Base: Almond Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Dragon Fruit, Coconut Oil Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Shredded Coconut$12.50
Very Berry Bowl
Base: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Agave Toppings: Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry$12.50
Create Your Own Smoothie Bowl$12.50
Juices
Antioxidant
Blueberries, Beets, Celery, Cucumber, Lemon$9.00
Citrus Berry
Blueberries, Pineapples, Oranges$9.00
Citrus Spice
Spicy! Lemon, Ginger, Orange, Turmeric, Cayenne, Agave$9.00
Green Extreme
Ginger, Lime, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery$9.00
Sour Apple
Spinach, Lemon, Lime, Apple, Pineapple$9.00
Strawberry MoJo
Strawberries, Pineapple, Basil, Lime, Cucumber$9.00
Sweet Leaf
Spinach, Apple, Pineapple$9.00
Sweetox
Blueberries, Beets, Pineapple, Apple$9.00
LemonCrave
Start with the Basics: Freshly Squeezed Lemons and Agave. Then add 1 or 2 of your Favorite Fresh Fruits or Veggies to make the Perfect Combo!$6.95
Create Your Own Juice$9.00
Food
Sandwiches/Wraps
BLTA
Ciabatta Bread, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Avocado, Salt & Pepper$12.50
Caprese Sandwich
Ciabatta Bread, Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spinach, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper$12.50
Caesar Wrap
Tortilla, Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing (Served Cold)$12.50
Cheesy Hummus
Sourdough Bread, Hummus, Goat Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Spinach, Garlic, Salt & Pepper$12.50
Chicken & The Egg
Ciabatta Bread, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Spinach$12.50
CBR (chicken,bacon, ranch)
Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Romaine$12.50
Egg Salad Sandwich
Sourdough Bread, Egg Salad, Red Onion, Goat Cheese$12.50
Garden Wrap
Tortilla, Avocado, Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Urban Greens, Balsamic Dressing, Salt & Pepper$12.50
Garlic Chicken Sandwich
Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Salt & Pepper$12.50
Chicken Melt
Ciabatta Bread, Mayo, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Lemon Juice, Salt & Pepper$12.50
Rise & Shine Wrap
Tortilla, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Salt & Pepper$12.50
Waldorf Sandwich (Contains Nuts)
Sourdough Bread, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato (Contains Nuts)$12.50
Salads
Apple Pecan Salad
Urban Greens, Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Apple, Croutons$12.95
Blueberry Fields Salad
Spinach, Blueberries, Strawberries, Cucumber, Candied Pecans, Red Onion, Goat Cheese$12.95
Caprese Salad
Urban Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Red Onion, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper$12.95
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton, Caesar Dressing$12.95
Cobb Salad
Urban Greens, Sliced Egg, Cherry Tomato, Turkey Bacon, Avocado, Red Onion, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese$12.95
Garden Salad
Urban Greens, Cucumber, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Croutons, Celery$12.95
The CraveWell Salad
Urban Greens, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Turkey Bacon, Celery, Croutons$12.95
Waldorf Salad (Contains Nuts)
Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Cheddar Cheese$12.95
Toast
Avocado Toast
Avocado, Tomato, Salt, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Red Pepper Flakes$6.00
Avo Hummus Toast
Hummus, Avocado, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Salt, Red Pepper Flakes$6.00
Bruschetta Toast
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper$6.00
Chicken Salad Toast (Contains Nuts)
Waldorf Chicken Salad, Red Onion, Avocado$6.00
Cucumber Hummus Toast
Hummus, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Salt & Pepper, Olive Oil$6.00
Hazelnut Toast
Nutella, Banana, Strawberry, Shredded Coconut$6.00
Toast and Smoothie Combo$13.99
Cinnamon Banana Nut Toast
Cinnamon Almond Butter, Sliced Banana, and Hemp Seeds$6.00
Overnight Oats
Blueberry Coconut Overnight Oats
Rolled Oats, Almond Milk, Honey, Chia Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Vanilla & Maple Cinnamon. Topped With Granola, Blueberries & Coconut Flakes.$4.95
Chocolate Peanut Butter Overnight Oats
Rolled Oats, Almond Milk, Honey, Chia Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Vanilla & Maple Cinnamon. Topped With Granola, Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chips.$4.95
Energy Bites
Wellness Shots
Feel Mo' Better
Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon, Apple Cider Vinegar & Cayenne$4.95
Hawaiian Healer
Pineapple Juice, Turmeric Juice, Lemon Juice, Honey & Black Pepper$4.95
Glow Up
Grapefruit, Green Apple, Lime, Ginger, Grass Fed Collagen Peptides & Peppermint Oil$4.95
Pep In Ya' Step
Pineapple Juice, Cilantro Juice, Lime Juice, Wheatgrass, Jalapeño Juice & Ashwagandha Powder$4.95
Belly Boost
Pomegranate Juice, Elderberry Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Beet Juice, Inulin Powder & Vegan Probiotics (Bacillus Coagulans GBI-30 6086®)$4.95
Coffee & Tea/Cold Brew/Tractor Beverages
Cold Brew
Matcha Vanilla Iced Latte
Your choice of Almond or Oat Milk. Blended With Matcha and Vanilla. Poured Over Ice. Add-On Cold Foam For $1.00$4.95
Cinnamon Vanilla Cold Brew
Your Choice Of Almond or Oat Milk. Blended With Cold Brew, Vanilla & Maple Cinnamon. Poured Over Ice. Then Topped With A Cinnamon Sprinkle. Add-On Cold Foam For $1.00$4.95
Mocha Cold Brew
Your Choice of Almond or Oat Milk. Blended With Cold Brew, Cacao, Vanilla, and Agave. Add-On Cold Foam For $1.00$4.95
Cold Brew - Create Your Own
Your Choice of Almond or Oat Milk. Blended With Cold Brew & Choice Of Vanilla, Hazelnut, Caramel or Pumpkin Pie Flavoring. Add-On Sweet Cold Foam for $1.00$2.99
Organic Hot Cocoa
Tractor Beverage - Strawberry Dragonfruit
Tractor Beverage - Farmer's Punch
Tractor Beverage - Unsweet Tea
Tractor Beverage - Lemonade
Kids
Kids Menu
Candy Apple Wrap
Tortilla, Nutella, Apple, Candied Pecans, Chocolate Chips$6.00
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Half Sandwich on Sourdough Bread, Cheddar Cheese, Salt & Pepper$6.00
Peanut Butter Banana Wrap
Tortilla, Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey, Maple Cinnamon$6.00
Blueberry Blast Smoothie
Oat Milk, Blueberries, Banana, Agave$6.00
Strawberry Mango Smoothie
Coconut Water, Mango, Strawberry, Honey$6.00
Orange Cream Smoothie
Orange Juice, Pineapple, Vanilla, Agave$6.00
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Almond Butter & Agave$6.00
Catering Menu
Sandwich and Wrap Trays
Catering Salads
Caesar
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Croutons$40.00
Garden
Urban Greens, Cucumber, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Celery, Croutons.$45.00
Apple Pecan
Urban Greens, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Apple, Croutons.$45.00
Blueberry Fields
Spinach, Blueberries, Strawberries, Cucumber, Candied Pecans, Red Onion, Goat Cheese.$45.00
Smoothie Pack
Tractor Beverages
Grab & Go
Chips
Gluten Free$2.00
Celsius
Various Flavors Available$3.59
Poppi Prebiotic Soda
Various Flavors Available$3.59
Everybody Water$3.00
Vita Coconut Water$3.00
No Proof
Orange Flavored Energy Drink$3.59
Kombucha - Ginger Lemon$3.59
Kombucha - Mixed Berry$3.59
Kombucha - Raspberry Lemonade$3.59
Kombucha - Orange Splash$3.59
La Croix
Various Flavors Available$2.00
Lemon Perfect Hydrating Lemon Water
Various Flavors Available$3.59
Bai Molokai Coconut Antioxidant Infused Beverage$3.59OUT OF STOCK
Bai Puna Coconut Pineapple Antioxidant Infused Beverage$3.59
Bai Madagascar Coconut Mango Antioxidant Infused Beverage$3.59
Honest Kids Juice Box$2.00