Now Open!!
CraveWell Cafe Collegeville
Cold Press Juice
- Rainbow Greens$9.00
Baby Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Lime.
- Chard Knock Life$9.00Out of stock
Rainbow Chard, Baby Spinach, Ginger, Pear.
- Apple Bottom Greens$9.00
Green Apple, Kale, Basil, Lemon.
- Tropical Roots$9.00
Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric, Carrot.
- Lemonade$9.00
Filtered Water, Lemon, Agave.
- Hella Berry$9.00
Coconut Milk, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple.
- Blood Orange Bliss$9.00
Valencia Orange, Blood Orange.
- Strawberry Fields$9.00
Wellness Shots
- Feel Mo' Better$4.00
Pineapple Juice, Ginger Juice, Lemon Juice, Apple Cider Vinegar, Cayenne Pepper.
- Hawaiian Healer$4.00
Pineapple Juice, Turmeric Juice, Lemon Juice, Honey, Black Pepper.
- Belly Boost$4.00Out of stock
Pomegranate Juice, Elderberry Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Beet Juice, Inulin Powder, Vegan Probiotics (Bacillus Coagulans GBI-30 6086®).
- Pep in Ya' Step$4.00
Pineapple Juice, Cilantro Juice, Lime Juice, Wheatgrass, Jalapeño Juice, Ashwagandha Powder.
- Glow Up$4.00
Grapefruit Juice, Apple Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger Juice, Mint Juice, Grass Fed Collagen Peptides.