CraveWell Cafe Calhoun, Charleston SC
Food
Combos
Sandwiches/Wraps
- BLTA$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Avocado, Salt & Pepper
- Caprese Sandwich$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spinach, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper
- Caesar Wrap$12.50
Tortilla, Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing
- Cheesy Hummus$12.50
Sourdough Bread, Hummus, Goat Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Spinach, Garlic, Salt & Pepper
- Chicken & The Egg$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Spinach
- CBR (chicken,bacon, ranch)$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Romaine
- Egg Salad Sandwich$12.50
Sourdough Bread, Egg Salad, Red Onion, Goat Cheese
- Garden Wrap$12.50
Tortilla, Avocado, Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Urban Greens, Balsamic Dressing, Salt & Pepper
- Garlic Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Salt & Pepper
- Chicken Melt$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Mayo, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Lemon Juice, Salt & Pepper
- Rise & Shine Wrap$12.50
Tortilla, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Salt & Pepper
- Waldorf Sandwich (Contains Nuts)$12.50
Sourdough Bread, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato
Salads
- Blueberry Fields Salad$12.95
Spinach, Blueberries, Strawberries, Cucumber, Candied Pecans, Red Onion, Goat Cheese
- Caprese Salad$12.95
Urban Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Basil, Red Onion, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper
- Chicken Ceasar Salad$12.95
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton, Caesar Dressing
- Cobb Salad$12.95
Urban Greens, Sliced Egg, Cherry Tomato, Turkey Bacon, Avocado, Red Onion, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese
- Garden Salad$12.95
Urban Greens, Cucumber, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Croutons, Celery
- Apple Pecan Salad$12.95
Urban Greens, Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Apple, Croutons
- The CraveWell Salad$12.95
Urban Greens, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Turkey Bacon, Celery, Croutons
- Waldorf Salad (Contains Nuts)$12.95
Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Cheddar Cheese
Toast
- Avocado Toast$6.00
Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Salt, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Red Pepper Flakes
- Avo Hummus Toast$6.00
Hummus, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Goat Cheese, Salt, Red Pepper Flakes
- Bruschetta Toast$6.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper
- Chicken Salad Toast (Contains Nuts)$6.00
Waldorf Chicken Salad, Red Onion, Avocado
- Cucumber Hummus Toast$6.00
Hummus, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Salt & Pepper, Olive Oil
- Hazelnut Toast$6.00
Nutella, Banana, Strawberry, Shredded Coconut