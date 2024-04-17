CraveWell Cafe Calhoun, Charleston SC
Featured Items
- Feel Mo' Better$4.00
Pineapple Juice, Ginger Juice, Lemon Juice, Apple Cider Vinegar, Cayenne Pepper.
- Avo Hummus Toast$6.00
Hummus, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Goat Cheese, Salt, Red Pepper Flakes
- Very Berry Bowl$12.50
Base: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Agave Topping: Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry
Food
Combos
Sandwiches/Wraps
- BLTA$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Avocado, Salt & Pepper
- Caprese Sandwich$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spinach, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper
- Caesar Wrap$12.50
Tortilla, Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing
- Cheesy Hummus$12.50
Sourdough Bread, Hummus, Goat Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Spinach, Garlic, Salt & Pepper
- Chicken & The Egg$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Spinach
- CBR (chicken,bacon, ranch)$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Romaine
- Egg Salad Sandwich$12.50
Sourdough Bread, Egg Salad, Red Onion, Goat Cheese
- Garden Wrap$12.50
Tortilla, Avocado, Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Urban Greens, Balsamic Dressing, Salt & Pepper
- Garlic Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Salt & Pepper
- Chicken Melt$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Mayo, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Lemon Juice, Salt & Pepper
- Rise & Shine Wrap$12.50
Tortilla, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Salt & Pepper
- Waldorf Sandwich (Contains Nuts)$12.50
Sourdough Bread, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato