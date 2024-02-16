CraveWell Cafe Calhoun, Charleston SC
Featured Items
Cold Press Juice
Cold Press Juice
- Rainbow Greens$9.00
Baby Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Lime.
- Chard Knock Life$9.00Out of stock
Rainbow Chard, Baby Spinach, Ginger, Pear.
- Apple Bottom Greens$9.00
Green Apple, Kale, Basil, Lemon.
- Tropical Roots$9.00
Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric, Carrot.
- Lemonade$9.00
Filtered Water, Lemon, Agave.
- Hella Berry$9.00
Coconut Milk, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple.
- Blood Orange Bliss$9.00Out of stock
Valencia Orange, Blood Orange.
- Strawberry Fields$9.00Out of stock
Wellness Shots
- Feel Mo' Better$4.00
Pineapple Juice, Ginger Juice, Lemon Juice, Apple Cider Vinegar, Cayenne Pepper.
- Hawaiian Healer$4.00
Pineapple Juice, Turmeric Juice, Lemon Juice, Honey, Black Pepper.
- Belly Boost$4.00
Pomegranate Juice, Elderberry Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Beet Juice, Inulin Powder, Vegan Probiotics (Bacillus Coagulans GBI-30 6086®).
- Pep in Ya' Step$4.00
Pineapple Juice, Cilantro Juice, Lime Juice, Wheatgrass, Jalapeño Juice, Ashwagandha Powder.
- Glow Up$4.00
Grapefruit Juice, Apple Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger Juice, Mint Juice, Grass Fed Collagen Peptides.
Lemonade/Juices
LemonCrave
Juices
- Antioxidant$9.00
Blueberries, Beets, Celery, Cucumber, Lemon
- Citrus Berry$9.00
Blueberries, Pineapples, Oranges
- Citrus Spice$9.00
Spicy! Lemon, Ginger, Orange, Turmeric, Cayenne, Agave
- Green Extreme$9.00
Ginger, Lime, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery
- Sour Apple$9.00
Spinach, Lemon, Lime, Apple, Pineapple
- Strawberry MoJo$9.00
Strawberries, Pineapple, Basil, Lime, Cucumber
- Sweet Leaf$9.00
Spinach, Apple, Pineapple
- Sweetox$9.00
Blueberries, Beets, Pineapple, Apple
Smoothies
- Banana Bliss$9.00+
Oat Milk, Bananas, Vanilla, Almond Butter, Honey, Granola
- Blueberry Lime$9.00+
Coconut Water, Lime Juice, Ginger, Apple Juice, Blueberries, Basil
- Chocolate Strawberry Smoothie$9.00+
Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Maple Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Vanilla, Cacao
- Create Your Own Smoothie$9.00+
- Cookies and Cream$9.00+
Oat Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Nutella, Chocolate Chips, Vanilla
- DragonFruit Limeade$9.00+
Pineapple, Lime Juice, Dragon Fruit, Agave
- Island Breeze$9.00+
Lime Juice, Ginger, Coconut Water, Mango, Pineapple, Agave, Basil
- Java Buzz$9.00+
Oat Milk, Cold Brew Coffee, Banana, Vanilla, Nutella, Maple Cinnamon
- Lean Green Smoothie$9.00+
Almond Milk, Spinach, Banana, Agave, Almond Butter
- Pina Colada$9.00+
Pineapple Juice, Coconut Water, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Oil
- Very Berry Smoothie$9.00+
Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Agave, Vanilla